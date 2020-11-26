STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh teachers enroll kids from Odisha into their schools  

Santosh Khilo of Talaganjaipadar confirmed a teacher from the neighbouring state had visited the village to enroll school students. 

Published: 26th November 2020 06:05 AM

A teacher from Salur mandal in Vizianagaram at Kotia

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The ongoing border dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh has taken a new turn with teachers from Salur mandal of Vizianagaram in neighbouring State reportedly starting bio-metric enrollment of school students in the area. 

The development comes four days  after the visit of RDC, Southern Division, T Apang Ao’s visit to Kotia panchayat in Pottangi block of Koraput district to take stock of the situation.

The teachers from Andhra Pradesh enrolled 33 students during a house-to-house survey at Talaganjaipadar village in Kotia panchayat a few days back. The process would be carried out in other villages on Odisha side in the coming days, said sources. 

“The enrollment is being done to extend annual stipend of `15,000 to the students. The stipend would be provided by the Andhra Pradesh government from January next year,” said a teacher. 

Officials and workers from Andhra Pradesh had dug ponds on disputed land in the village. The villagers had also blocked Pottangi Arku Road following which Ao visited the area on November 21. 

During his visit to the area, the RDC directed the officials to complete development works worth `150 crore in villages under the panchayat. Meanwhile, sources in the district administration said works like construction of school, hospital and police station are on in the area. 

