Devotees offer prayers to Patitapaban on Panchuka

Meanwhile, chief administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple, Dr Krishan Kumar said the costume of the deities for Nagarjuna Besha would be brought to the temple amid tight security. 

By Express News Service

PURI: With the start of ‘Panchuka’, the last five days of holy month of Kartika, hundreds of devotees offered prayers to the Patitapaban image of Lord Jagannath at the entrance of Srimandir on Wednesday. 

The Trinity on Ratna Simhasan, however, was dressed in Laxmi Narayan Besha inside the sanctum sanctorum on the day. Every year, the deities are dressed in different beshas on the five days of Panchuka. But this being a leap year, on the additional day (November 27), the Nagarjuna Besha of the Trinity is scheduled to be held in the shrine. 

The deities would then be dressed by the ‘Pasupalak’ servitors. Since no devotees are allowed to witness the Besha, being held after a gap of 26 years, the costume of the deities would be kept at the Jagannath Ballav Museum for devotees, he said. 

Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahu said arrangement has been made to sell the ‘Mahaprasad’ at the Jagannath Ballav Mutt campus. 

