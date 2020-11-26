STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health book in Odia launched

Available in Odia and English, these books aim to educate the public how to evaluate physical wellbeing and include simple, appropriate exercises into their daily routine for a healthy lifestyle.

Odisha Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera

Odisha Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera (Photo | Tusharkanti Behera official Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Tusharkanti Behera on Tuesday launched ‘Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols and Guidelines’, for all age groups, via a virtual conference. Available in Odia and English, these books aim to educate the public how to evaluate physical wellbeing and include simple, appropriate exercises into their daily routine for a healthy lifestyle.

Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols has been jointly developed by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and designed by experts. The compilations are available for three age groups — 5 to 18, 18 to 65, 65 and above.

“I am happy to launch Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols and Guidelines in Odia under the Fit India Movement. These protocols designed for three age groups include simple tests and basic guidelines that demystifies what it means to stay fit and active. The launch of the protocols in a regional language is a significant step. Available in both English and Odia, the outreach will be widespread. It will further the objective of the mission and contribute towards a healthy and fit society”, said Behera.

As people’s daily routines remain restricted during the coronavirus pandemic, these protocols and guidelines will be helpful in creating awareness on staying fit and motivate citizens to make the necessary changes to their lifestyle and assist them to reach their health goals at a convenient pace. “I encourage all to go through these and devote some time towards physical and mental wellbeing,” he added.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports, Vishal K Dev, Director-cum-Additional Secretary, Sports, R Vineel Krishna, Regional Director, SAI Eastern Region Kolkata, Vineet Kumar and Deputy Secretary, Sports, Shailendra Jena were present on the occasion.

