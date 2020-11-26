STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

High Court extends SOP to police on arrests till January 15

The Orissa High Court on Wednesday extended all its interim orders on anticipatory bail, interim bail, parole and evictions till January 15.

Published: 26th November 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday extended all its interim orders on anticipatory bail, interim bail, parole and evictions till January 15.

It also extended the advisory to State Police asking it not to hurry to arrest accused in cases of cognizable offence where the maximum sentence is up to seven years imprisonment unless it is necessary for maintaining law and order, till the date.

On May 5, acting on a PIL filed by lawyer Bijay Kumar Ragada, the High Court had issued the advisory in the light of the coronavirus outbreak. Later the High Court extended it on four occasions, the last being on October 15, and the order was to remain in effect till November 25.

The division bench of Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Biswanath Rath extended the May 5 order further to January 15, 2021 taking into consideration the present circumstances due to the pandemic. The interim protection given in all anticipatory bail applications by High Court or the sessions courts will stand extended till January 15. 

On the other hand, the High Court allowed the State government to proceed with eviction from residential official quarters which had not been vacated by government servants after retirement.

On May 5, the High Court had issued the order to ensure that the litigants and citizens do not suffer on account of their inability to approach the court of law due to the lockdown. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa high court
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp