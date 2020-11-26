High Court extends SOP to police on arrests till January 15

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday extended all its interim orders on anticipatory bail, interim bail, parole and evictions till January 15.

It also extended the advisory to State Police asking it not to hurry to arrest accused in cases of cognizable offence where the maximum sentence is up to seven years imprisonment unless it is necessary for maintaining law and order, till the date.

On May 5, acting on a PIL filed by lawyer Bijay Kumar Ragada, the High Court had issued the advisory in the light of the coronavirus outbreak. Later the High Court extended it on four occasions, the last being on October 15, and the order was to remain in effect till November 25.

The division bench of Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Biswanath Rath extended the May 5 order further to January 15, 2021 taking into consideration the present circumstances due to the pandemic. The interim protection given in all anticipatory bail applications by High Court or the sessions courts will stand extended till January 15.

On the other hand, the High Court allowed the State government to proceed with eviction from residential official quarters which had not been vacated by government servants after retirement.

On May 5, the High Court had issued the order to ensure that the litigants and citizens do not suffer on account of their inability to approach the court of law due to the lockdown.