Maoists deny CRPF raid on Patdarha camp

NUAPADA: Three days after a Maoist camp was busted by CRPF personnel at Patdarha forest, the rebels through a poster pasted on a wall outside the Rural Development department office at Khariar block, denied any such raid was conducted by the force.

The Maoists, through the poster said the news of their camp being busted by the CRPF was falsely reported by media. Claiming that the camp did not belong to them, the rebels alleged the police is promoting misinformation with malafide intentions.

Nuapada SP Rahul Jain said the authenticity of the poster is being ascertained by CRPF. On Sunday, a CRPF unit from Nuapada claimed that it had busted a Maoist camp at Patdarha forest near Bhainsadani village within Boden police limits of the district. The force had seized five rifles, one pistol, three rifle barrels and 33 detonators from the camp.