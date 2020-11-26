STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

NCST stance, administration apathy stall projects in Rourkela

Construction of a wholesale market yard of RMC in Balughat, a mega housing project of Rourkela Development Authority (RDA) and few others at Panposh and Chhend Colony remain stuck.

Published: 26th November 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Scheduled tribes

(Photo| Facebook/ National Commission for Scheduled Tribes)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as several development projects in Steel City are hanging fire for the last three years owing to directions issued by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), the Sundargarh district administration has drawn flak for failing to break the impasse. 

The NCST, hearing a petition of a section of displaced persons of Rourkela Steel Plant, on June 7, 2017 had instructed the district Collector stop further construction on unutilised land acquired from tribals. On February 23, 2018, acting on a complaint filed by president of RSP and Marshalling Yard Displaced Persons’ Association Lachu Ram, the Commission instructed the principal secretary of Revenue department and the Collector to proceed with construction on land only after obtaining consent of tribals, the stakeholders. 

The NCST had summoned the then chief secretary and a few other officials of the State government and SAIL to appear in its fifth sitting at New Delhi on June 20, 2017. Due to the Commission’s stance and the administration failure to deal with it, construction of a wholesale market yard of Regulated Market Committee (RMC) at  `98.50 crore in Balughat, a mega housing project of Rourkela Development Authority (RDA) and few others at Panposh and Chhend Colony remain stuck. 

In February this year, NCST chairman Nand Kumar Sai had handed over a special report to President Ramnath Kovind noting that a bulk of unused surplus 4,514.62 acre land surrendered by RSP to government was sold commercially. Demanding the land be returned to their original owners, the Commission wanted the report to be tabled in Parliament. 

Rourkela Bar Association president and RMC sub-committee chairman Ramesh Chandra Bal criticised the administration for sitting idle on the issue, for which development projects have been stalled, affecting a large section of the city’s population including tribals. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCST Rourkela Steel Plant
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp