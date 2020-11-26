STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OCS aspirants demand two compensatory attempts

A group of aspirants sent a representation in this regard to the chairperson of Odisha Public Services Commission (OPSC) and Chief Secretary on Tuesday.

Odisha Public Service Commission

Logo of Odisha Public Service Commission. (Facebook)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Civil Services (OCS) aspirants have urged the State Government for two compensatory attempts of both preliminary and main examinations considering the Covid-19 induced disruptions to coaching and library facilities this year.

Though the Odisha Government was first to declare Covid-19 a State disaster on March 12 as part of precautionary measures, they pointed out that the Odisha Public Services Commission (OPSC) continued with the OCSE 2019 prelims on March 15. 

Many meritorious rural OCS aspirants could not appear the examination and some of them who appeared the test were not in a good state of mind as the life threatening disease has already created a panic across the State.

Sources said, of 44,636 candidates applied for the test, only 25,780 could attend the examination. 

