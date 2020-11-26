STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Pharmacists demand promotion, pay fixation

The OPSA said the pharmacists work in close proximity with persons infected with Covid-19 and are as vulnerable as doctors and other para-medical workers. 

Published: 26th November 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

A pharmacist attends to customers| (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Protesting the inordinate delay in pay fixation and promotion, pharmacists posted in government hospitals across the district have threatened to launch an agitation.Treasurer of Odisha Pharmacists Service Association (OPSA) Pravat Kumar Sahoo said the government must fix the salary of pharmacists in pay band of Rs 9,300-Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 4,200. 

Besides, the entry-level qualification for pharmacists must be raised from diploma to degree so that they get promotions during their career. Around 3,000 pharmacists posted in government hospitals across the state have not got promotion. The pharmacists get paid even less than nurses, Sahoo said. 

Besides, their pay is not fixed and varies as per their posting. While a senior pharmacist posted at Odisha State Medical Corporation gets a grade pay of Rs 4,200 per month, the same is not applicable for those posted under the Health and Family Welfare department. 

The services of around 500 contractual pharmacists working under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram since 2011 and mobile health units under National Health Mission since 2009 have not yet been regularised by the government. 

The OPSA said the pharmacists work in close proximity with persons infected with Covid-19 and are as vulnerable as doctors and other para-medical workers. 

While the State government has declared dynamic assured career progression for doctors and promotion of nurses after 10 years of services, nothing has been done for pharmacists. 

Chief district medical officer Bijaya Panda said the government has framed guidelines for promotion of pharmacists but the same are yet to be implemented in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pharmacists pharmacists protests
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp