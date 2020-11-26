STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Three arrested with leopard skin in Odisha

In October 2018, officials of Hirakud Wildlife Division had seized the decomposed remnants of a big cat.

Published: 26th November 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARGARH: The special task force (STF) of Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested three persons and seized a leopard skin, nails and teeth from them. The accused Satyaban Sahu, Sauki Thetua and Maita Bhue, all from Khajuria village within Bhatli police limits of Bargarh district, were arrested during a raid conducted by the STF at Bhatli Chowk. 

As they could not produce any documents for possessing the skin and nails, they were arrested under sections 379 and 411 of IPC and section 51 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The seized leopard skin would be sent to Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun for chemical examination. 

A member of the STF said the accused had come to Bhatli Chowk to sell the leopard skin. Besides the skin, as many as 11 nails and four teeth were seized from the accused. While the teeth are of no value, the market price of the skin is estimated at `5 lakh and the nails around `2 lakh. 

Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Bargarh Forest Divison, RR Joshi said, the leopard must have been around three years old. The length of the hide seized is 77 inches including its tail of 32 inches. Further details will be known after examination.

In October 2018, officials of Hirakud Wildlife Division had seized the decomposed remnants of a big cat. Five persons involved in the incident were arrested and a pug besides four whiskers was seized from them. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
leopard skin
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp