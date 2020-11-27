Dharmendra Pradhan slams Home Minister

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday criticised the ruling dispensation for the manner in which the murder case of five-year-old girl was handled by Nayagarh police. Describing the statement of Minister of State for Home in the Assembly on Wednesday over the incident as unfortunate, Pradhan said this has hurt the sentiment of the people.

“What was the police doing in the last four months. What drove the deceased girl’s parents to attempt suicide in front of the Assembly,” asked Pradhan. Expressing his displeasure over the police investigation into the case, Pradhan said it is a matter of grave concern and there should be a thorough probe into the case. The Union Minister’s reaction came when his party has intensified attack on the government demanding resignation of the Agriculture Minister and handing over the case to the CBI.

While BJP MLAs urged the government to investigate the murder case by a Special Investigation Team, the BJP Mahila Morcha demanded a CBI probe as they have no confidence in the police. The president of State BJP Mahila Morcha Smruti Patnaik said the forum will intensify its agitation till the Minister was sacked.