STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Funeral rites of Kalia performed in native village

While Rs 2,000 was given for the boy’s funeral by the district administration under Harischandra Yojana, Rs 10,000 was sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. 

Published: 27th November 2020 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: The last rites of Kalia, one of the separated conjoined twins, who died during treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack on Wednesday night, were performed at his native Milipada village of Phiringia block in Kandhamal district on Thursday. 

The five-year-old was cremated as per tribal rituals in the presence of his family members, BDO in-charge of Phiringia Sukanta Nayak and a few villagers. While Rs 2,000 was given for the boy’s funeral by the district administration under Harischandra Yojana, Rs 10,000 was sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. 

Born to Bhuyan Kanhar and Puspanjali of Kandhamal district, the twins fused at the cranium, had been separated after a two-stage surgery, which entered record books as the first such procedure in India, at AIIMS-Delhi in October 2017. After remaining under supervision of a big team of doctors for over two years there, the separate twins were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack on September 7 last year. Although the condition of Jaga had improved, Kalia was not keeping well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
native village Kalia
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp