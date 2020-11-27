Funeral rites of Kalia performed in native village

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: The last rites of Kalia, one of the separated conjoined twins, who died during treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack on Wednesday night, were performed at his native Milipada village of Phiringia block in Kandhamal district on Thursday.

The five-year-old was cremated as per tribal rituals in the presence of his family members, BDO in-charge of Phiringia Sukanta Nayak and a few villagers. While Rs 2,000 was given for the boy’s funeral by the district administration under Harischandra Yojana, Rs 10,000 was sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Born to Bhuyan Kanhar and Puspanjali of Kandhamal district, the twins fused at the cranium, had been separated after a two-stage surgery, which entered record books as the first such procedure in India, at AIIMS-Delhi in October 2017. After remaining under supervision of a big team of doctors for over two years there, the separate twins were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack on September 7 last year. Although the condition of Jaga had improved, Kalia was not keeping well.