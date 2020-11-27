STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naveen Patnaik seeks Centre’s intervention to complete four-lane bridge work

The Chief Minister has stated that the State government has undertaken construction of Kanupur irrigation project over river Baitarani to irrigate 29,578 hectare (ha) in Keonjhar district.

Published: 27th November 2020 09:53 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday sought the Centre’s intervention for the early completion of the four lane bridge over Kanupur spill channel on new NH-520 in Keonjhar district as the project has remained incomplete since 2004-05.

“Since the State government is taking all steps for the early completion of the Kanupur irrigation project and is committed to the economic upliftment of the tribal community by providing irrigation to the agricultural fields, its completion carries a lot of importance for the Centre also,” the Chief Minister said in a letter to the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. The letter written on November 19 was released on Thursday. 

The Chief Minister has stated that the State government has undertaken construction of Kanupur irrigation project over river Baitarani to irrigate 29,578 hectare (ha) in Keonjhar district. Major headwork components except the earth dam in the river gap and five blocks of the spillway have been completed, Naveen said and added that the left over components are suspended temporarily because of the fact that a 315 metre long four-lane bridge is to be constructed over the spill channel Rimuli-Roxy-Rajamunda section of new NH 520 by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The NH runs parallel to the 3,460-metre earth dam in this portion and the abovem e n t i o n e d bridge remains a major bottleneck in completion of the balance components, he said. 

Naveen further said as NHAI did not take up the work on its own after several meetings and correspondence at different levels, construction of the bridge was assigned to Kanupur Project Authority after obtaining the consent of NHAI. Accordingly, the project authority started the work for the tendered cost of Rs 40.68 crore out of which NHAI agreed to bear 80 per cent. Later, the estimated cost was revised to Rs 100.53 crore due to change in its design, but the NHAI did not agree to bear the share. 

The Kanupur Project Authority stopped work after a meeting at New Delhi between the Chairman, NHAI and principal secretary, Water Resources department at New Delhi in March 2019. However, even after a year has elapsed, work is yet to start, he said.

