NBFC manager held for links in IIFL heist

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: An executive of a non-banking finance company (NBFC) was arrested by the Special Squad of Commissionerate Police on Thursday for his alleged link in the multi crore gold heist from the Nayasarak branch of India Infoland Ltd (IIFL).DCP Prateek Singh said the accused Pitamber Sahoo works as the manager of Cuttack’s Bajrakabati Road branch of Manapuram Gold Loan Finance Limited.

The primary accused Lala Amrit Sagar Ray, who was working as gold appraiser in IIFL and allegedly misappropriated huge quantities of gold ornaments, had masterminded the robbery plan to cover up his crime. He had further mortgaged a substantial quantity of the stolen ornaments in the Bajrakabati Road branch of Manappuram Finance Limited in connivance of Sahoo, Singh added.

Sahoo’s wedding on Wednesday was cancelled after he was whisked away from his house by the police.

On the other hand, police on Wednesday night obtained a three-day custodial remand of five accused persons - Amrit, Rajkishore Sahu, Pradipta Behera, Prakash Sahu and Santosh Bhoi. The five accused who helped police in reconstructing the crime scene at the loan and investment centre of IIFL are being interrogated further to elicit more information on IIFL loot case and their bank accounts, said the DCP.

Meanwhile, more skeletons are tumbling out of the IIFL cupboard with the arrest of Amrit and another staffer Nilima Lenka on Wednesday. Sources said preliminary investigation has revealed that more employees of the finance company are directly involved in the multi crore gold heist. The suspects are being interrogated and further arrests in the case are likely.

Customers Worried

Customers of IIFL are now worried about the gold ornaments that they mortgaged in the company

They have demanded an audit of the gold present in the locker of the company