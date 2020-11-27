New ICU complex at VIMSAR

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: To tide over bed crisis in hospital, VIMSAR authorities have decided to develop a dedicated 30-bed ICU complex on its premises.

VIMSAR director Lalit Meher said the ICU complex will be set up in a six-storey building near the medicine ward of the hospital. “Since the building, constructed in 2016, is lying unused, we have decided to utilise two of its floors for the purpose after necessary restoration work. The building will also have an integrated operation theatre,” he informed.

VIMSAR has around 1100 beds of which only 20 are in ICU. The number of ICU beds is not sufficient to cater to the increasing number of patients coming to the hospital.

Sources said bed strength of the proposed ICU complex will be increased to 60 in the later phase.