No proof of murder in social worker’s death: Crime Branch

It was also opined that the suicide note was written by a person undergoing severe depression.

Published: 27th November 2020

Orissa High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State CID-Crime Branch on Thursday conceded in the Orissa High Court that it is yet to fully ascertain whether social worker Aditya Dash’s death was a case of suicide or homicide. The High Court was hearing a petition filed by Aditya’s mother Padmalaya, father Nandi Kishore and widow Bidyashree Sishu seeking CBI probe into his death. They alleged that the investigation is being undertaken in a ‘partisan’, ‘motivated’, ‘one-sided’ and ‘improper’ manner. The CID-Crime Branch was directed to submit the up-to-date status of investigation into Aditya’s death.

In an affidavit, Inspector of Police CID-Crime Branch Debi Prasad Dash said, “As of now, there is no evidence either directly or circumstantially to infer that Aditya was murdered. From investigation it appears to be a case of suicide committed by Aditya out of depression and nobody is responsible for it as per the suicidal note”. Handwriting experts of CIDCB had confirmed that the suicide note seized during investigation was written by Aditya. Psychologist consulted by the CIDCB had opined that the suicide note was not written under any duress. It was also opined that the suicide note was written by a person undergoing severe depression.

“It is pertinent to state that the investigation of the case is still ongoing and the investigating authority has yet to submit a final report,” the affidavit stated. Aditya’s body was found along the railway track near Lingaraj station in Bhubaneswar on July 7. The CID-Crime Branch took over investigation from the GRP into the case on July 30.

