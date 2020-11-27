Odisha minor girl murder: CM Naveen Patnaik says government ready for SIT probe

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Following a persistent demand from Opposition parties, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said the government was ready for an SIT probe into the Nayagarh minor girl murder case.

Announcing it through video conference in the assembly, the Chief Minister said if an SIT investigation is required, the state government will take steps in this regard and do it immediately.

Stating that he is deeply saddened by the incident, Naveen said the state government is committed to a free and fair investigation and wants justice to be done. He requested all the members to co-operate by participating in the discussion.

Speaker Surya Narayan Patro had earlier adjourned the house for 30 minutes till 11.30 am and called an all party meeting to normalise proceedings which were disrupted by the opposition BJP and Congress members demanding the resignation of agriculture minister Arun Sahoo and an SIT probe into the incident.