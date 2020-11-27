STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court defers hearing on cases pending against lawmakers to January 12

The government had also so far not submitted details of the criminal cases pending before courts across the State.

Published: 27th November 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday adjourned to January 12 hearing on the suo motu petition the Registrar (Judicial) had filed in pursuant to orders issued by the Supreme Court related to fast tracking of the long-pending trial of sitting/ former MPs and MLAs. The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Biswanath Rath adjourned hearing after taking note of an affidavit filed by the State government. But the affidavit lacked details on infrastructure such as staff and building along with a time frame to be provided for expeditious disposal of the criminal cases and ensure early completion of trial of such matters.

The government had also so far not submitted details of the criminal cases pending before courts across the State. In the affidavit, Additional Secretary of Home department Prafulla Chandra Pradhan said, “Two Additional District Judge Courts at Bhubaneswar and Berhampur and two Magisterial Courts at Bhubaneswar and Sundagarh have been designated as Special Courts for trial of cases against sitting / former MPs and MLAs.” “For creation of other courts with infrastructure and staff, action will be taken after receipt of the proposal from the High Court”, Pradhan said.

The Law department has been requested to take necessary steps for engagement of Special Public Prosecutors for each designated courts during trial in order to ensure speedy disposal of the cases. One Special Public Prosecutor has been appointed by the department to conduct such cases in at Bhubaneswar courts, Pradhan said in the affidavit.

While registering the case suo motu, the High Court on September 23 had issued notices to the government seeking details of the criminal cases pending before courts across the State. On October 19, the government was asked to file a response to a proposal for creation of three special courts, one each in three revenue divisions and eleven courts of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) for expeditious trial of pending cases against the sitting / former MPs and MLAs in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp