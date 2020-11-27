Youth held for murder

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A youth was arrested for stabbing a 45-year-old man to death on NH-59 in Bhalumunda village within Bangomunda police limits on Thursday. The victim, Lalmohan Kaibarta, native of Gondabahali village in Nuapada district and a welder by profession, was working at a fabrication shop owned by the accused, Purna Meher (25) in Bhalumunda. A few months back, Lalmohan quit Purna’s shop and started working in another unit in the village. Enraged over this, Purna stabbed Lalmohan to death with a sharp weapon on the day. Police arrested Purna soon after the incident but the weapon used in the crime is yet to be recovered. Sources said Lalmohan’s wife and children stay in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.