Dharmendra Pradhan seeks Central University tag for Utkal varsity

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday sought Central University status for Utkal University, stating that it would boost advanced research in the region.

“Keeping in mind Utkal University’s 75 year old heritage and tradition of nurturing excellence in higher education, the needs and welfare of students in Odisha and Prime Minister’s vision of empowering institutions of higher learning in the country, I request your personal intervention in granting the status of Central University to it,” the Minister said in a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Stating that there is a long standing demand from the members of the academic fraternity of Odisha for granting Central University status to Utkal University, the Union Minister said that in comparison with the neighbouring states like Bihar, which has four Central Universities and Andhra Pradesh having three Central Universities, Odisha has only one such university in Koraput.

He said that there is an acute necessity for setting up a second Central University in the State, especially around Bhubaneswar.