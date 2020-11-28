Man arrested for slapping six-year-old daughter to death in Odisha

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Pottangi police on Friday arrested a man for slapping his six-year-old daughter to death and burying her body at Taupadar village here.

The accused father was identified as Bangru Pangi. Police said the incident took place on November 21. Pangi had lodged a complaint with police stating that his daughter was missing.

A police team led by SDPO Niranjan Behera started investigation and it was found that Pangi had fatally slapped the girl while teaching her at home.

Fearing police action, he had buried her body in a nearby forest.

The accused confessed to his crime. Police exhumed the girl’s body from the forest and sent it for postmortem. Pangi was arrested and produced in court.