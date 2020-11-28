STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

National BJP chief Aparajita tears into BJD over ‘Mayurbhanj neglect’

Slams govt for failing to fulfil its promises in tribal-dominated dist.

Published: 28th November 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Aparajita Sarangi addressing mediapersons at Baripada on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: National spokesperson of BJP and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Friday came down heavily on Odisha government over poor implementation of development works in the tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district.

On a one-day visit to Baripada town, Aparajita said despite being in power for over 20 years, the BJD has failed to fulfil its promises to the people. “Mayurbhanj is one of the populous districts in the State but most of the youths are jobless. The government has failed to tap the tourism potential of the district. Besides, there is no promotion of the Sabai grass craft as farmers are not being given financial assistance,” she claimed.

Posing 10 questions to the State government, the BJP MP said the much-hyped Jambhira project, which will provide safe drinking water to residents of Baripada town, continues to hang fire. The work on flyover on Bhagra road is yet to commence despite the government’s assurance. The PRM Medical College and Hospital is grappling with vacancies and lack of adequate equipment. 

Besides, Similipal sanctuary, one of the largest national parks of the country, is yet to be developed due to government’s neglect. “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced before the General Elections that the government will takeover Mayurbhanj Ayurvedic College. It is yet to be done. The Homeopathy College in the district continues to remain closed due to lack of government will. The landless residents of the town are not getting land rights under Basundhara scheme,” she alleged.

Aparajita further said the Chief Minister had also announced to create a post of additional district magistrate for Rairangpur to make delivery of administrative services hassle-free and set up a Chhau research centre at Baripada. These promises are yet to be fulfilled. Construction of a ring road and embankment on Budhabalanga river to prevent floods was also assured but not fulfilled. 

The urban cooperative bank here is struggling due to government apathy while waste management and drainage systems are in complete disarray in Baripada town, she said. On the day, Aparajita along with Union Minister Pratap Sarangi laid the foundation stone of a Ram Mandir at Bhugudakata. She also visited some interior areas in the town and met disengaged ANM workers who are staging dharna demanding reinstatement and regularisation of  job.Among others, Mayurbhanj MP Biseswar Tudu, Baripada MLA Prakash Soren and senior BJP leader Jiban Sahoo were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aparajita Sarangi Odisha BJP Bhubaneswar
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp