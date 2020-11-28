National BJP chief Aparajita tears into BJD over ‘Mayurbhanj neglect’

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: National spokesperson of BJP and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Friday came down heavily on Odisha government over poor implementation of development works in the tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district.

On a one-day visit to Baripada town, Aparajita said despite being in power for over 20 years, the BJD has failed to fulfil its promises to the people. “Mayurbhanj is one of the populous districts in the State but most of the youths are jobless. The government has failed to tap the tourism potential of the district. Besides, there is no promotion of the Sabai grass craft as farmers are not being given financial assistance,” she claimed.

Posing 10 questions to the State government, the BJP MP said the much-hyped Jambhira project, which will provide safe drinking water to residents of Baripada town, continues to hang fire. The work on flyover on Bhagra road is yet to commence despite the government’s assurance. The PRM Medical College and Hospital is grappling with vacancies and lack of adequate equipment.

Besides, Similipal sanctuary, one of the largest national parks of the country, is yet to be developed due to government’s neglect. “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced before the General Elections that the government will takeover Mayurbhanj Ayurvedic College. It is yet to be done. The Homeopathy College in the district continues to remain closed due to lack of government will. The landless residents of the town are not getting land rights under Basundhara scheme,” she alleged.

Aparajita further said the Chief Minister had also announced to create a post of additional district magistrate for Rairangpur to make delivery of administrative services hassle-free and set up a Chhau research centre at Baripada. These promises are yet to be fulfilled. Construction of a ring road and embankment on Budhabalanga river to prevent floods was also assured but not fulfilled.

The urban cooperative bank here is struggling due to government apathy while waste management and drainage systems are in complete disarray in Baripada town, she said. On the day, Aparajita along with Union Minister Pratap Sarangi laid the foundation stone of a Ram Mandir at Bhugudakata. She also visited some interior areas in the town and met disengaged ANM workers who are staging dharna demanding reinstatement and regularisation of job.Among others, Mayurbhanj MP Biseswar Tudu, Baripada MLA Prakash Soren and senior BJP leader Jiban Sahoo were present.