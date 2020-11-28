STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Slain Maoist carried Rs 8 lakh reward in Odisha

Khilari appealed to other active Maoist cadres to shun  the path of violence and lay down their arms to avail the lucrative rehabilitation package announced by Odisha government.

Published: 28th November 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

maoists

(Image used for representation)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Maoist Kishore alias Masa Kabasi, who was killed in gun battle with security forces near Totaguda jungle under Jantri panchayat in Swabhiman Anchal on Thursday, carried a cash reward of Rs8 lakh on his head, Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari said.

Seized arms and ammunition

In a release on Friday, the SP said Kishore of Chandametta village under Bastar district in Chhattisgarh had joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in 2007 and was leading the military platoon of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC).

Another injured Maoist cadre, identified as Laikan alias Laxman Galori of Jodambo village in Swabhiman Anchal, was also nabbed during the operation by security forces. He was administered first aid on the spot and currently undergoing treatment.

A huge cache of arms, ammunition and other articles was recovered from the encounter site. These include one AK-47 rifle, three AK-47 magazines, 40 rounds of 7.62 mm AK ball ammunition (live), one INSAS rifle bayonet, IED, 11 electrical detonators, two Motorola communication sets, walky-talky charger, camera flash, two remotes besides Maoist literature, medicines and other articles.

Based on specific intelligence about movement of armed Maoist cadres, an inter-State joint operation involving teams of Special Operations Group (SOG), Border Security Force (BSF), District Voluntary Force (DVF) and Andhra Pradesh Greyhounds was launched in Jantri under northern Swabhiman Anchal from the newly-established Gorasetu company operating base (COB) for the first time on Thursday. On seeing the security forces, the Maoists opened fire but fled the area after the forces retaliated.

Khilari appealed to other active Maoist cadres to shun  the path of violence and lay down their arms to avail the lucrative rehabilitation package announced by Odisha government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Masa Kabasi Odisha maoist
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp