Slain Maoist carried Rs 8 lakh reward in Odisha

MALKANGIRI: Maoist Kishore alias Masa Kabasi, who was killed in gun battle with security forces near Totaguda jungle under Jantri panchayat in Swabhiman Anchal on Thursday, carried a cash reward of Rs8 lakh on his head, Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari said.

Seized arms and ammunition

In a release on Friday, the SP said Kishore of Chandametta village under Bastar district in Chhattisgarh had joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in 2007 and was leading the military platoon of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC).

Another injured Maoist cadre, identified as Laikan alias Laxman Galori of Jodambo village in Swabhiman Anchal, was also nabbed during the operation by security forces. He was administered first aid on the spot and currently undergoing treatment.

A huge cache of arms, ammunition and other articles was recovered from the encounter site. These include one AK-47 rifle, three AK-47 magazines, 40 rounds of 7.62 mm AK ball ammunition (live), one INSAS rifle bayonet, IED, 11 electrical detonators, two Motorola communication sets, walky-talky charger, camera flash, two remotes besides Maoist literature, medicines and other articles.

Based on specific intelligence about movement of armed Maoist cadres, an inter-State joint operation involving teams of Special Operations Group (SOG), Border Security Force (BSF), District Voluntary Force (DVF) and Andhra Pradesh Greyhounds was launched in Jantri under northern Swabhiman Anchal from the newly-established Gorasetu company operating base (COB) for the first time on Thursday. On seeing the security forces, the Maoists opened fire but fled the area after the forces retaliated.

Khilari appealed to other active Maoist cadres to shun the path of violence and lay down their arms to avail the lucrative rehabilitation package announced by Odisha government.