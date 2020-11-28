Trust deficit in Odisha government forces parents to shun their home

Asish Mehta By

BHUBANESWAR: For Ashok Sahoo and his wife Saudamini, the fight for justice for their five-year old daughter who was found murdered in July has not only brought irreparable loss but also a severe trust deficit against the system. So much so that they are wary of police security cover too.

Ashok had lodged a complaint after his daughter went missing on July 14. A case was registered on the same day. With the help of VHF waves and sniffer dogs, the skeletal remains of the victim packed in a bag were traced in the backyard of their house on July 23.

Subsequently, Nayagarh Police questioned 34 persons and conducted polygraph test on four persons to extract more details but even after four months not a single person has been apprehended and no headway made.

What’s more worrying is despite hitting a dead end, State Police did not hand over the probe to a more competent organisation such as Crime Branch until the couple hit the streets of the City on November 24 (Tuesday) and Government acted swiftly.

In the past, the Government had clearly instructed that crimes against women and children which are very sensitive nature must be designated as Red Flag cases attaching importance and speed to investigation and prosecution.

Let down by the system, the couple says it has not returned to their native village Jadupur since October 21 when they faced attack by miscreants. They stay with their relatives a few kilometers away from their village and extended cooperation with the seven-member Crime Branch team stationed in Nayagarh district from Thursday.

An autorickshaw driver, Ashok says he and Saudamini were allegedly targeted by goons which forced them to flee from their village. His auto-rickshaw was also vandalised and fearing for their lives, they locked their house and fled.

“I and my wife were assaulted by goons for pointing at the accused. We visited Capital Hospital and All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhubaneswar on October 21 and after that we never returned to our house,” he told TNIE over the phone.

Though police assured the couple to provide security in their village, they are wary of the assurance and fear for their lives. “We have intimated police about our current location. Whenever they call, we visit our village but return to stay with our relatives in the evening. We are apprehensive to stay in our house as of now,” said Ashok.

He is not satisfied with Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday. “SIT or Crime Branch all are State agencies. We have been demanding a CBI probe into the matter,” said the father. He claimed that police questioned some villagers as part of their investigation but no one wants to come forward due to fear.

Meanwhile, ADG Law and Order and in-charge of Crime Branch YK Jethwa on Friday visited Jadupur village to review the investigation. “We are collating evidence and CB officers are revisiting all the work that has been done so far. The detailed visit of the spot, examination of witnesses and thorough preview of all the forensic evidences and post-mortem report is being carried out,” he said.

Jethwa said that everyone against whom suspicion has been raised or arrived at during the course of the investigation will be questioned, their role verified and strong action will be taken against those involved in the crime.