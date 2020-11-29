STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After gunfight, SOG men travel 150 km to save injured Maoist  

Laxman was immediately given treatment and is out of danger now.

Published: 29th November 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Odisha DGP Abhay on Saturday lauded the Special Operations Group for its professionalism and ethical conduct during an encounter with  Maoists at Swabhiman Anchal a couple of days back. While hardcore Maoist Kishore, an Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) platoon commander, was killed in the exchange of fire, another cadre Laxman Golari of Jodamba village in Swabhiman Anchal was injured after being hit by a bullet. The SOG team evacuated Laxman from the spot and rushed him to the district headquarters hospital by covering 150 km distance to the hospital partly on foot.

Laxman was immediately given treatment and is out of danger now. He said though the rebel fired at the SOG personnel, the latter did their best to save his life while upholding Odisha police’s ethics, compassion and professionalism. 

In a tweet, the DGP wrote, “in exch (exchange) of fire in Swabhiman Anchal  on 26 Nov  between SOG/Odisha Police and Maoists, 1 Maoist was injured n (and) evacuated by SOG. He was taken  150+ KMs  to  Govt hospital in Malkangiri partly by foot, part 2 wheeler n (and)  4 wheeler. He is given treatment and is now out of danger. Injured Maoist had fired at n (and) attempted to kill Police team.

But we worked to save his life, successfully, following the highest tradition of compassion and professionalism of Odisha Police.  We congratulate SP MKG & SOG team n (and) take pride in their professionalism n (and) compassion.”Malangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari said the family of Laxman was informed that he is doing well. 

Director Intelligence visits Malkangiri
Malkangiri: Director, Intelligence RK Sharma on Saturday visited Malkangiri and reviewed the successful anti-Maoist operation carried out by personnel of Special Operations Group (SOG), Border Security Force (BSF), Grey Hounds of Andhra Pradesh and the district voluntary force in Totaguda forest under Jantri gram panchayat in the district. Sharma congratulated and rewarded the SOG and DVF team members who participated in the operation. He lauded the security forces for their coordination during the operation. IGP (ops) Amitabh Thakur, BSF IG M Sharma, DIG (SWR) Shefeen Ahmed K, DIG SIW Anirudh Singh and SP Rishikesh D Khilari were present.

