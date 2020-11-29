Departments to work together to resolve irrigation issues

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to address irrigation problems of farmers, the Agriculture and Water Resources departments have decided to work in coordination for optimal utilisation of irrigation water and better productivity in kharif and rabi seasons.

A coordination meeting conducted by Principal Secretary of Agriculture Saurav Garg and Principal Secretary of Water Resources Anu Garg here on Wednesday advised senior officers and engineers of the two departments to act in tandem, sharing information on availability of water in irrigation projects at block, district and State level for crop planning and use of water during the two major crop seasons.

It was decided to identify gap between irrigation potential created and actual water available for farming by the departments through joint verification of irrigation commands at block level and taking appropriate measures to bridge the gap.Interventions through installation of solar irrigation around check dams constructed in the State and intensifying rabi crops in delta commands were also discussed.