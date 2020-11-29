Furore over theft of decorative items

By Express News Service

PURI: The theft of thermocol insignias of sun and moon, used to decorate the deities during Nagarjuna Besha, has put the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in a spot. The deities were decorated with ornaments and 16 weapons as part of the Besha. While the precious ornaments were returned to the temple treasury, the other items made of sholapith (thermocol) were kept in a room in the shrine complex after completion of the ritual.

The sun and moon insignias

taken from the temple | Express

However, one Akshya Barik allegedly took out the thermocol insignias of sun and moon, used to decorate the deities, from the heavily guarded room and reportedly delivered those to a servitor’s family. After the incident was reported by a section of the media, chief administrator Dr Krishan Kumar and Collector Balwant Singh rushed to the shrine and sought a report from the head of security of the temple.

They questioned the security head whether the sun and moon images were part of the Besha and how the items were stolen from the guarded room. The CCTV footage of the location are being scanned for further action. The SJTA also came in for criticism for a three hour delay in the Besha and presence of unauthorised persons in the temple during performance of the rituals on Friday.

Sources said the crucial part of the ritual was carried out by a person who did not have the permission to do so. This despite the temple administration announcing that only servitors and officers on duty will be allowed inside the temple and any person found impersonating as servitor would be prosecuted.