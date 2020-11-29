Mob gheraoes police station after child dies in road mishap

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: An eight-year-old boy was run over by a speeding SUV near Ashapali school with Town police limits here on Saturday, triggering tension in the area. Irate locals gheraoed the Town police station demanding immediate action against the SUV driver.The boy, Sahil Kumbhar was run over while crossing the road. He was rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) but succumbed during treatment.

Police said, the driver of the vehicle, after hitting Sahil , drove straight to Town police station.

Adequate number of police personnel were deployed outside the police to check any untoward incident. Though the mob tried to enter the police station, they were restrained by the personnel. One of the agitators, who had taken Sahil to hospital, said he was witness to the accident.

“How can one be so careless while driving on such a busy road? If stringent action is not taken against the driver, such mishaps will keep occurring,” he said.

The mob withdrew their agitation after SDPO, Sadar Tapan Mohanty assured action in the matter. “We have already detained the driver and the SUV too has been seized. Further action into the incident is underway,” he said, adding father of the deceased Mangal Kumbhar has lodged an FIR in this connection with Town police station.