BJP MP in dock for hurting religious sentiments

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A case has been registered against Bhubaneswar MP and national spokesperson of BJP Aparajita Sarangi with Town police station here for stepping on a rangoli (muruja) of Lord Jagannath while she was interacting with some women, in front of the Collectorate on Friday.

The rangoli was made by the women to celebrate Nagarjuna Besha. Basing on a complaint filed by Arun Kumar Behera of Bangiriposi, a case was registered under sections 270, 298 and 269 of the IPC against the parliamentarian.

The incident sparked an uproar in the town. A few residents lit 108 diyas (earthen lamps) in front of the Lord Jagannath temple to seek forgiveness from the Lord.