Odisha minor girl alleges rape 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 17-year-old girl was rescued from the clutches of man who was allegedly planning to sell her after raping her in captivity at Uparmunda village within Kisinda police limits in the district.

The accused, Basant Sahoo of the Sampur village within Rairakhol police limits, had lured the girl on the pretext of marriage and brought her to a rented house in Uparmunda village.

He allegedly raped her multiple times in captivity. However she was rescued on Saturday by locals.