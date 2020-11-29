STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odsiha govt to extend radio schooling till December-end

With closure of schools till December-end, the State government has decided to offer digital learning to younger students through radio and television for another month.

Published: 29th November 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 08:28 AM

Odisha students

Image of Odisha school students used for representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With closure of schools till December-end, the State government has decided to offer digital learning to younger students through radio and television for another month. The programme aims to ensure that the learning process doesn’t stop for the children.

The Odisha State School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has decided to extend the ‘Radio Pathsala’ programme offered to students of Class I to VIII till December 31. The duration of the programme has also been increased from one to two hours. It will be broadcast from 10 am to 12 noon, said OSEPA joint director Sanatan Panda.

While fresh contents will be aired for one hour, programmes already broadcast since September 28 will be repeated for one more hour. The programme will run for five days from Monday to Friday, he said. Similarly, the government has decided to continue its ‘Siksha Darpan’ programme on Doordarshan (DD) Odia till December-end. Three programmes offered to Odia medium students of Class IX, X and Plus II will continue on DD for five days. It will cover subjects of Class X for an hour at 10 am, Class XII at 11 am and IX at 3.30 pm. The e-content for telecast will be provided by the Directorate of Secondary Education and Higher Secondary Education. 

Comments

