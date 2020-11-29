STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Problems mount for Arun Sahoo as Opposition stick to resignation demand

The issue was raised by Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra as soon as the House assembled for the day.

Published: 29th November 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Minister Arun Sahoo

Odisha Minister Arun Sahoo (Photo| Facebook/ Arun Sahoo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Problems  mounted for Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo with the Opposition BJP and Congress insisting on his resignation over alleged role in protecting the main accused in Nayagarh minor girl murder case. They were not satisfied with State government’s announcement of a court monitored SIT probe into the incident. The Opposition members disrupted the proceedings of the Assembly for the third consecutive day on Saturday demanding the resignation of the minister from the Cabinet. The BJP even pressed for a CBI investigation.

The issue was raised by Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra as soon as the House assembled for the day. The Congress leader drew the Speaker’s attention and said that in his statement to the House on Thursday, Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra had not replied on the role of the minister in protecting the main accused as alleged by the parents of the victim.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister BK Arukha announced that a notification in regard to the SIT formation will soon be issued by the Home Department. “The SIT will be a court monitored probe,” Arukha informed the House. However, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister’s announcement did not satisfy the Opposition members who continued to stage demonstrations in the well of the House. Unable to run the proceedings, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro adjourned the House till 3 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp