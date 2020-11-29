Problems mount for Arun Sahoo as Opposition stick to resignation demand

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Problems mounted for Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo with the Opposition BJP and Congress insisting on his resignation over alleged role in protecting the main accused in Nayagarh minor girl murder case. They were not satisfied with State government’s announcement of a court monitored SIT probe into the incident. The Opposition members disrupted the proceedings of the Assembly for the third consecutive day on Saturday demanding the resignation of the minister from the Cabinet. The BJP even pressed for a CBI investigation.

The issue was raised by Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra as soon as the House assembled for the day. The Congress leader drew the Speaker’s attention and said that in his statement to the House on Thursday, Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra had not replied on the role of the minister in protecting the main accused as alleged by the parents of the victim.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister BK Arukha announced that a notification in regard to the SIT formation will soon be issued by the Home Department. “The SIT will be a court monitored probe,” Arukha informed the House. However, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister’s announcement did not satisfy the Opposition members who continued to stage demonstrations in the well of the House. Unable to run the proceedings, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro adjourned the House till 3 pm.