Rs 25.4 cr subsidy to 278 MSMEs in Odisha till November

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has extended financial incentives of Rs25.47 crore to 278 MSME units till November of the current fiscal, taking the total incentivised units to 639 from April, 2019. In 2019-20, Rs34.52 crore was provided as incentive to 361 units to give a fillip to the sector having highest employment potential. The total amount of incentive has touched Rs69.99 crore. This was revealed at the State Level Empowered Committee meeting held under chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

The committee accorded in principle approval for Rs 2.94 crore of capital investment (CI) subsidy to two small scale enterprises. The meeting considered the proposals of Kurpalu Solvent rice barn oil producing enterprise set up at Panikoili in Jajpur district with an investment of Rs5.26 crore and Sri Ram Oil rice barn oil producing unit at Attabira of Bargarh district with investment of around Rs4.87 crore for sanction of CI subsidy. The two units were sanctioned CI of around Rs1.73 crore and Rs1.21 crore respectively.

Principal Secretary of MSME Satyabrata Sahu said, “Mainly three types of direct financial incentives viz. capital investment subsidy (at two slabs of 25 percent and 33 percent), interest subvention at the rate of 5 percent per year for five years and VAT reimbursement for five years are provided to the MSMEs under different policies.”

Tripathy directed to follow a complete transparent practice in assessment and disbursal of different financial incentives to MSME units for attracting more young entrepreneurs into the sector. Advising the department to promote more and more food processing units in diverse sectors, the Chief Secretary asked field level officers to be in constant touch with local entrepreneurs and instill confidence in them.