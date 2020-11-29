STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SUM inks pact with AIG for liver transplantation

Published: 29th November 2020 10:07 AM

Officials of AIG and SUM Hospital during signing of MoU on Saturday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The IMS and SUM Hospital on Saturday inked a pact with Hyderabad-based Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) for conducting liver transplantation on a regular basis.

After successfully conducting the first living donor liver transplantation in March, the hospital is preparing to conduct second such transplantation on Sunday. The MoU was signed by Director-Liver Transplant of AIG Dr P Balachandran and Medical Superintendent of IMS and SUM Hospital Dr Pusparaj Samantasinhar in the presence of founder president of SOA Prof Manojranjan Nayak.

Dr Balachandran said AIG looks forward to close cooperation with IMS and SUM Hospital in providing treatment to patients in the vital area of hepatobiliary sciences.“We are planning the second living donor liver transplantation in collaboration with a surgical team from the AIG,” said Prof Manoj Kumar Sahu, Head of the departm e n t o f Gastroenterology.

Among others, AIG vice-president Santosh Sahoo and Dr GV Premkumar, Dr Shakti Swaroop and Dr Krishna Chaitanya f rom AI G we re present. The first nine-hour surgery was conducted on March 5 when Jayanta Biswal (55) of Nilagiri in Balasore district received a portion of the liver of his son Soumya Ranjan. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis. Both the father and son have recovered and are doing well.

