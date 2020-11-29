STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Task force for coronavirus vaccination

As per the direction of the state government, Mishra directed the health officials to start a special drive in the four blocks for successful execution of the vaccination programme. 

Published: 29th November 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Vaccine

Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  The administration has formed a task force to manage distribution of Covid-19 vaccines in the district. It will also chalk out a plan to carry out hassle-free vaccination across the district. 
In a meeting held here on Saturday, Collector Saroj Kumar Mishra reviewed preparation of database of persons who will be administered the vaccine, once it is introduced, across the district.

Of the eight blocks and two municipalities in the district, the vaccination coverage percentage is low in Balikuda, Erasama, Biridi and Nuagaon. 

As per the direction of the state government, Mishra directed the health officials to start a special drive in the four blocks for successful execution of the vaccination programme. In the first phase, the vaccine for Covid-19 will be administered to doctors, paramedics and other frontline workers.

A special drive for execution of the vaccination programme was started on November 20 and will continue till February 21, 2021. A training programme on vaccination and ways to handle any emergency will soon be started in the district.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Odisha coronavirus COVID vaccine
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp