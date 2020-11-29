Task force for coronavirus vaccination

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The administration has formed a task force to manage distribution of Covid-19 vaccines in the district. It will also chalk out a plan to carry out hassle-free vaccination across the district.

In a meeting held here on Saturday, Collector Saroj Kumar Mishra reviewed preparation of database of persons who will be administered the vaccine, once it is introduced, across the district.

Of the eight blocks and two municipalities in the district, the vaccination coverage percentage is low in Balikuda, Erasama, Biridi and Nuagaon.

As per the direction of the state government, Mishra directed the health officials to start a special drive in the four blocks for successful execution of the vaccination programme. In the first phase, the vaccine for Covid-19 will be administered to doctors, paramedics and other frontline workers.

A special drive for execution of the vaccination programme was started on November 20 and will continue till February 21, 2021. A training programme on vaccination and ways to handle any emergency will soon be started in the district.