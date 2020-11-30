STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bhitarkanika crocodile census from January 5

The team members will scout the rivers and other water bodies of the park and its nearby areas to count the crocodiles while wearing mask and adhering to social distancing norms.

Published: 30th November 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

A saltwater crocodile at Bhitarkanika National Park. (Photo | EPS)

A saltwater crocodile at Bhitarkanika National Park. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A nine-day ban on entry of tourists into Bhitarkanika National Park will be imposed from January 5 to 14 for the annual census of saltwater crocodiles. 

Bhitarkanika DFO Bikash Ranjan Dash said 10 groups have been formed to count the crocodiles in the 27 creeks and rivers within the park and its nearby areas. The Forest department will also deploy nine boats for the census. 

A saltwater crocodile at Bhitarkanika
National Park | Express

The restrictions on the visitors are meant to prevent noise pollution during counting of the reptiles in the park. Winter and exposure of more than 50 percent of mud bank and lunar cycle are suitable for counting of the reptiles.

The head  count drive of the endangered estuarine crocodiles would be conducted  under the supervision of wildlife personnel. The enumerators assisted by  trained local forest staff and some herpetologists including noted  crocodile researcher Dr Sudhakar Kar would cover Bhitarkanika river  system besides innumerable creeks, water inlets and nullahs, he said. 

The team members will scout the rivers and other water bodies of the park and its nearby areas to count the crocodiles while wearing mask and adhering to social distancing norms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhitarkanika National Park
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers raise slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ask Centre to hold meeting with us, without any conditions: Farmers
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
One year of MVA government: Uddhav Thackeray firmly in saddle despite troubles from BJP
Gallery
Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson stepped through the ropes in his signature black trunks and heard the opening bell in a boxing ring for the first time in 15 years. (Photo | AP)
Mike Tyson returns to boxing ring after 15 years to face Roy Jones Jr
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp