Congress shielding BJD, says leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik

These investigating officers will act according to the government wish. If the case will be handled by the CBI, no external forces can influence the Central agency, he added.

Published: 30th November 2020 09:40 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sharpening his attack on the BJD government over Nayagarh minor girl murder case, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik on Sunday said the BJP will continue its fight till the State government handed over the case to the CBI and Arun Sahoo is removed from the Council of Ministers.

Addressing a media conference in the presence of all BJP MLAs, Naik said his party is determined to fight till justice is given to the parents of the deceased girl. “We stick to our demand for a CBI probe and removal of Sahoo from the Council of Ministers of Naveen Patnaik government,” he said.

Coming down heavily on Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro for abruptly ending the Winter session of the Assembly a month ahead of the schedule, Naik said this was possible because of a secret understanding with the Congress. “The Congress has been providing a shield to the government from the beginning of the session. It has become clear today that the Congress was hand in glove with BJD for closure of the Winter session,” he said.

Launching a tirade against the Congress, the Opposition leader said the party members have been trying to divert the case in the Assembly. “We have been demanding a CBI probe into the case from the beginning. The Congress asked for a court-monitored SIT probe and the Chief Minister agreed. The impression was given that the BJP is also for a SIT probe. This was the game plan of the Congress,” he said.

Asked why the BJP is opposed to a court-monitored SIT probe, Naik said the investigation will be done by three senior police officers including two IPS officers. These investigating officers will act according to the government wish. If the case will be handled by the CBI, no external forces can influence the Central agency, he added.

Senior member and former MLA Jaynarayan Mishra said, “It is not only the case of the Nayagarh victim, but as many as 5,323 children are missing as per government report. What has been done for tracing of these missing children?”

