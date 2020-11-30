STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CT scan at Rourkela Government Hospital within a week, dialysis unit soon

RGH is the only hospital in Odisha after Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar to have independent administrative power.  

Published: 30th November 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Rourkela Government Hospital

Rourkela Government Hospital

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) will launch CT Scan facility within a week. A dialysis unit will also come up in the hospital soon. RGH deputy chief medical officer Dr Pandit Sahu said CT Scan unit would start operating from next week. 

However, there has been no progress on enhancing the number of beds at the hospital to 400 from the existing 128 even after announcement for the same was made by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in October last year.

Sources said with daily average admission of 250 patients, strength of new and old patients at the in-patient department (IPD) reaches 450-500 at times.

The hospital’s OPD witnesses a daily footfall of 1,200 to 1,500 patients. 

The hospital is also grappling with shortage of doctors. The Health & Family Welfare department has revised the sanctioned strength of doctors at the facility to 73, but it is being managed with only half the strength. RGH is the only hospital in Odisha after Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar to have independent administrative power.  

Former MLA Pravat Mohapatra said when the Chief Minister had announced to increase RGH’s bed strength, people hoped it would pave way for upgradation on par with a medical college and hospital.

He rued 13 months have lapsed with no visible progress and the government should not take plea of the Covid-19 pandemic for the delay. 

He said if the decisions taken with the aim of modernising the hospital are implemented at a faster pace, it would directly benefit a vast population of about 12 lakh from Panposh and Bonai sub-divisions and part of Rajgangpur sub-division. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela Government Hospital RGH
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers raise slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ask Centre to hold meeting with us, without any conditions: Farmers
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
One year of MVA government: Uddhav Thackeray firmly in saddle despite troubles from BJP
Gallery
Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson stepped through the ropes in his signature black trunks and heard the opening bell in a boxing ring for the first time in 15 years. (Photo | AP)
Mike Tyson returns to boxing ring after 15 years to face Roy Jones Jr
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp