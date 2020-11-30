CT scan at Rourkela Government Hospital within a week, dialysis unit soon

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) will launch CT Scan facility within a week. A dialysis unit will also come up in the hospital soon. RGH deputy chief medical officer Dr Pandit Sahu said CT Scan unit would start operating from next week.

However, there has been no progress on enhancing the number of beds at the hospital to 400 from the existing 128 even after announcement for the same was made by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in October last year.

Sources said with daily average admission of 250 patients, strength of new and old patients at the in-patient department (IPD) reaches 450-500 at times.

The hospital’s OPD witnesses a daily footfall of 1,200 to 1,500 patients.

The hospital is also grappling with shortage of doctors. The Health & Family Welfare department has revised the sanctioned strength of doctors at the facility to 73, but it is being managed with only half the strength. RGH is the only hospital in Odisha after Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar to have independent administrative power.

Former MLA Pravat Mohapatra said when the Chief Minister had announced to increase RGH’s bed strength, people hoped it would pave way for upgradation on par with a medical college and hospital.

He rued 13 months have lapsed with no visible progress and the government should not take plea of the Covid-19 pandemic for the delay.

He said if the decisions taken with the aim of modernising the hospital are implemented at a faster pace, it would directly benefit a vast population of about 12 lakh from Panposh and Bonai sub-divisions and part of Rajgangpur sub-division.