Frail and ill, eight-year-old seeks Odisha government's help to lead normal life

Jagan is suffering from serious kidney and testicular deficiencies. At a block-level screening camp it was found that one of Jagan'kidneys could not be detected during ultrasound.

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Unlike other children of his age, walking for even a few metres is an uphill task for eight-year-old Jagan Nayak of Rahani village in Kankadahada block.

 A student of Class IV, Jagan is suffering from serious kidney and testicular deficiencies. At a block-level screening camp conducted last year by Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), one of Jagan’s kidneys could not be detected during ultrasound. He also does not have a testis. 

His parents, Ranjan Nayak and Boby, who work as daily wage labourers, have appealed the state government to come to the rescue of the frail child, who wishes to lead a normal life.

What’s worse is that Jagan has not been issued a disability certificate by the Health and Family Welfare department as his condition does not meet the required guidelines. 

A team of child welfare committee (CWC) comprising members Niranjan Mishra and Bhanumati Pany had visited Jagan’s house on November 24 to assess his condition.

They interacted with the boy’s parents and stressed the need for advanced healthcare to treat the deficiencies. Jagan’s parents had taken him to Kamakshyanahar sub-divisional hospital and the district headquarters hospital last year.

They also took him to a private clinic in Cuttack where the treatment suggested by the doctors was beyond their reach. 

District CWC chairman Pratap Acharya said the committee has sought a report on Jagan’s condition from the district administration and the CDMO.

He said CWC has recommended need based care for the child. CDMO Dr Sujatarani Mishra said she had examined Jagan and efforts are on to send him to Sishu Bhawan, Cuttack for treatment. 

RBSK district manager SR Samantray said funds for Jagan’s treatment can be allocated after the district administration sends a recommendation for the same to the state government. After the funds are sanctioned, Jagan’s parents would be able to get him treated at any hospital in the country. 

