Lac cultivation gives hope to COVID-hit farmers, SHGs in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) of Karanjia sub-division in Mayurbhanj district has started an initiative to engage tribal farmers in lac cultivation in a bid to boost their income during the pandemic.

A natural resin of animal origin, lac is obtained by rearing lac insects and considered more profitable than sabai grass or rubber cultivation. Apart from farmers, the agency has also engaged self-help groups (SHGs) and is imparting training to women in making of lacquer crafts.

Since June, 60 SHGs and 100 farmers from Badabaliposi, Mandalajhari and Chirupada under Thakurmunda block are involved in lac farming. Their first batch of harvest is due between February and March.

ITDA gave each farmer and SHG 16 kg of brood lac (a stick with lac larvae) along with technical guidance and training for rearing and processing. By the end of this harvesting season, over 60 kg to 70 kg lac harvest is expected. Project manager of Karanjia ITDA Biswanath Mishra said earlier, tribals in Keshadiha panchayat used to traditionally cultivate lac on Kusum trees. But the sale was poor due to lack of market linkage. The profits were also not much as they sold lac in raw form.

“While farmers sold raw lac at `300 per kg, they can now sell at four times the price after processing it. They will be growing lac twice a year as per climate and environment suitability,” he informed.

The ITDA is also training SHG members in making lac products like bangles, bracelets and paper weights. These products will be sold with market linkage under Odisha Livelihood Mission, Vana Dhana Vikas Yojana and producer groups under ORMAS. Steps are being take to sell ‘jou’ or processed lac to the district administration for use in offices, Mishra said. Sources said plans are afoot to set up a processing unit in Keshadiha.

SHGs members like Bharati Sinku, Basanati Bandia and Bangala Denge said after the pandemic struck, they had no source of income. But now, they are hopeful of better future as ITDA trained them in making lacquer products. “We are getting six months of training on making lac products. We are happy to get a source of income,” they added.