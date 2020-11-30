STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha villagers risk life on rickety boats

Work on the bridge was started in 2014 at a cost of Rs 15 crore and supposed to become functional in 2016. But it is yet to be completed.

Published: 30th November 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

The incomplete Biju Setu over Mahanga river near Baliamara. (File Photo | EPS)

The incomplete Biju Setu over Mahanga river near Baliamara. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: For the residents of 15 gram panchayats in Erasama block, boats are the only recourse to reach Paradip. They risk their lives everyday while crossing Mahanga river as a bridge called Biju Setu, meant to connect the villages with the port town is yet to become functional due to official apathy. 

Work on the bridge was started in 2014 at a cost of Rs 15 crore and supposed to become functional in 2016. But it is yet to be completed.

The project was aimed at generating support of locals for the proposed Posco steel plant. Owing to stiff resistance by anti-Posco activists, it was decided to build the structure near Baliamara for transporting construction materials for the Posco project through Erasama instead of Kujang and Paradip. 

But once the South Korean major called off its big-ticket investment in the area, work on the bridge, which would have benefited 15,000 people of 15 gram panchayats in Erasama, came to a standstill. The locals said the construction agency entrusted with the task of constructing the bridge has been delaying the project. 

They said no official of Rural Development department, responsible for execution of the project, has visited the site in the last four years. Around 50 villages under the panchayats are located just a few kilometres from Paradip but their residents have no option but to travel around 15 km on unsafe boats. 

Executive engineer of Rural Development department Anant Kumar Satpathy said construction of the bridge was delayed due to the pandemic and defects in pillars. The defect was caused due to rise in water level of Mahanga river while the pillars were being erected. He said the bridge would become functional by March next year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers raise slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ask Centre to hold meeting with us, without any conditions: Farmers
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
One year of MVA government: Uddhav Thackeray firmly in saddle despite troubles from BJP
Gallery
Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson stepped through the ropes in his signature black trunks and heard the opening bell in a boxing ring for the first time in 15 years. (Photo | AP)
Mike Tyson returns to boxing ring after 15 years to face Roy Jones Jr
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp