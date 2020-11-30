Police extern criminal Bharat Bhusan Swain from Cuttack city limits for three months

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police on Sunday externed antisocial Bharat Bhusan Swain, an associate of gangster siblings Sushant and Sushil Dhal Samanta, from the city limits for three months.

During the period, if his appearance is noticed at any place within the jurisdiction of Commissionerate Police, stringent legal action will be initiated against him. For the first time, the Commissionerate Police is said to have initiated the punishment of banishing an antisocial from its jurisdiction under ‘Dada Bati Ku Na’ drive.

Swain, who was involved in several crimes including extortion and tender fixing in the last 37 years, was arrested for the first time on July 3, 1983 for possessing illegal arms. He was again arrested on December 18, 1984 on charges of forcibly acquiring land. Later, he joined ‘D-brothers’ gang and committed several crimes. More than 15 criminal cases are pending against him alone in Chauliaganj police station.