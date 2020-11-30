Prove anti-people activities charge against me: Pradeep Panigrahy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Once election in-charge of Hinjli, Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Patnaik’s home turf, former minister and Gopalpur MLA Dr Pradeep Panigrahy on Sunday found himself out in the cold having been expelled from the ruling outfit without even a show cause notice.

The writing was almost on the wall when his personal relationship with IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak surfaced. His daughter was set to marry the officer’s son Akash who is under probe for impersonating as a Tata Motors top executive and carrying out false recruitment for minting money.

Hours after his expulsion, Panigrahy claimed he was victim of a deep-rooted conspiracy since he raised disturbing questions before the Chief Minister about the state of affairs in Odisha. Charges made against him by BJD leaders are cooked up to frame him, Panigrahy said adding, he has no role to play in the recruitment scam.

ALSO READ | BJP wants Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy on criminal trial

“Some people of Ganjam had asked me about these jobs. That was all. They had applied but selection would have been on merit only,” he said and added that he had no other role to play. “Was there any complaint from anybody? No. But the State government will now arrange proof from people under duress which they should not do,” he asked.

The former minister said Pathak and his family have been close since long. “My family knew Pathak since the time he was DFO in Ganjam district and we got closer. The engagement ceremony of my daughter with Akash was held on May 7 and marriage has been fixed on December 11. Both the families had met the Chief Minister and he had blessed them. What is there to hide,” he said.

Panigrahy, however, denied any financial links with the Pathaks. “I had only transferred some money after the engagement ceremony towards marriage expenses which is duty of every parent,” he said.

laiming that there has been no wrong-doing by him, Panigrahy said the BJD leadership having targeted him will now go to any extent to finish him politically. “Since I had written letters to the Chief Minister and brought to his notice several issues including migration and Covid-19, some powerful persons did not like it,” he said.

He also refuted allegations of engineering defeat of party candidates and other anti-people activities. “The party had given me the charge of the district and BJD won in 12 out of 15 seats during the last Assembly elections. Funds were disbursed to candidates through me and they must present evidence if there were irregularities.” He also claimed he has not taken a single penny from sand mafia or liquor shop owners in the district.

He alleged that he was removed as in-charge of Hinjili on false charges. “Some people complained I had indulged in violence and criminal activities during panchayat polls which was untrue,” Panigrahy said adding he neither believed in violence nor ever protected criminals in his political career.

The former minister said his life is in now in danger and needs protection. A committee must be constituted to probe into all his activities, he said.