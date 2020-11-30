STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Steps taken for cancer hospital in Odisha's Bargarh

The 50-bed cancer hospital has been proposed to be set up over an area of 10,000 square feet on the premises of the Bargarh district headquarter hospital at Tukurla. 

Published: 30th November 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Following people’s agitation for establishment of a cancer hospital in the district, the office of the Engineer-In-Chief (Civil), Odisha has asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to submit a draft proposal for the same by December 15 this year. 

The 50-bed cancer hospital has been proposed to be set up over an area of 10,000 square feet on the premises of the Bargarh district headquarter hospital (DHH) at Tukurla. 

Executive engineer of PWD, Bargarh Division, Biranchi Mohanty said they will prepare the outline for establishment of the  cancer hospital and submit it to the Health department. The detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared after the outline proposal is approved. 

The tender will be floated after the DPR is finalised, he said.  The establishment of cancer hospital has been a longstanding demand of people in the district which reports a large number of cancer cases every year. 

On November 19, locals under the banner of United Forum for Cancer Hospital in Bargarh (UFCHB) had staged a huge rally and submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over demand of a cancer hospital in the district.  They had also threatened to intensify their stir if the government did not initiate steps within 21 days. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Bargarh
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers raise slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ask Centre to hold meeting with us, without any conditions: Farmers
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
One year of MVA government: Uddhav Thackeray firmly in saddle despite troubles from BJP
Gallery
Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson stepped through the ropes in his signature black trunks and heard the opening bell in a boxing ring for the first time in 15 years. (Photo | AP)
Mike Tyson returns to boxing ring after 15 years to face Roy Jones Jr
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp