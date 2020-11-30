Steps taken for cancer hospital in Odisha's Bargarh

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Following people’s agitation for establishment of a cancer hospital in the district, the office of the Engineer-In-Chief (Civil), Odisha has asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to submit a draft proposal for the same by December 15 this year.

The 50-bed cancer hospital has been proposed to be set up over an area of 10,000 square feet on the premises of the Bargarh district headquarter hospital (DHH) at Tukurla.

Executive engineer of PWD, Bargarh Division, Biranchi Mohanty said they will prepare the outline for establishment of the cancer hospital and submit it to the Health department. The detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared after the outline proposal is approved.

The tender will be floated after the DPR is finalised, he said. The establishment of cancer hospital has been a longstanding demand of people in the district which reports a large number of cancer cases every year.

On November 19, locals under the banner of United Forum for Cancer Hospital in Bargarh (UFCHB) had staged a huge rally and submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over demand of a cancer hospital in the district. They had also threatened to intensify their stir if the government did not initiate steps within 21 days.