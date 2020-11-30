STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Veterinarians in Odisha resort to digital boycott

Protesting the government’s apathetic attitude, members of Odisha Veterinary Service Association (OVSA) have stopped working on digital platforms since November 27.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Officers of Odisha Veterinary Service (OVS) cadre have lamented the way the State government digitised the Animal Resources Development (ARD) department without adequate logistics and human resources and resorted to digital boycott.

Though the veterinarians are involved in all emergency operations during calamities, they alleged that the ARD has never been declared as an emergency department or treated at par with other emergency departments of the State.

They have demanded adequate infrastructure, logistics and human resources for digitisation, Group-A status at entry-level as prescribed by successive pay commissions and already implemented by 25 states and Covid warrior status for veterinarians.

As part of digital boycott, they have left all the official WhatsApp groups created by the State and district authorities, uninstalled all government apps from their mobile phones and stopped reporting and uploading data in online platforms.
They have threatened to continue their protest till their grievances are addressed. 

