STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Congress demands Vigilance probe

Padhi said only an impartial probe can unearth the truth. He said the Vigilance SP has assured the party of appropriate action in the matter. 

Published: 01st October 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Congress on Wednesday demanded Vigilance probe into the allegations on issue of 15,000 ghost labour cards by misappropriating Rs  1.3 crore from Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (OBOCWWB). 

A delegation of the party handed over a memorandum in this regard to Vigilance SP Harekrishna Behera. Former secretary of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Rashmi Ranjan Padhi said on April 6 this year, Sundargarh Collector had issued order for distributing of Covid-19 cash relief of Rs  1,500 to each of the 1,12,220 active job card holders through four urban local bodies (ULBs) and 17 block offices. 

The response to a RTI query revealed that more than 11,700 labour cards in Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) limits, a ULB and 11 blocks could not be tracked. Padhi said information on remaining six blocks and two ULBs is pending and around 15,000 ghost cards were distributed across the district. 

Each labour card holder is entitled to Rs  9,000 for bicycle, construction tools and safety equipment and if 15,000 ghost cards were issued, then it is evident that Rs  13 crore, sanctioned by OBOCWWB, was misappropriated. 

Padhi said only an impartial probe can unearth the truth. He said the Vigilance SP has assured the party of appropriate action in the matter. 

Incidentally, pending renewal the local labour office had barred around 56,000 labour cards and kept 1,12, 220 active cards for Covid-19 cash relief.   

In the first week of September, Sundargarh Collector had ordered an administrative inquiry amid allegations that 1,932 PDS ghost cards were issued within RMC limits. 

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vigilance probe Congress
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp