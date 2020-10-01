STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Delay in announcing candidates has voters, aspirants guessing

The BJD, BJP and Congress are treading cautiously fearing rebellion and defections that usually take place after selection of party candidates.

Published: 01st October 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as the Election Commission has fixed the date of Tirtol bypoll on November 3, the three major political parties are yet to announce their candidates, keeping both voters and aspirants guessing.

The BJD, BJP and Congress are treading cautiously fearing rebellion and defections that usually take place after selection of party candidates. Recently, the district Congress faced a big jolt after its two-time candidate Rajkishore Behera, former MLA Kailash Mallick and ex-panchayat samiti chairman of Tirtol Pradipta Nayak joined BJP.

The BJP is grappling with internal turmoil after joining of Behera in the party. BJP’s candidate in the last election Ramakant Bhoi and his supporters apprehend that the party may give ticket to Behera. Supporters of Bhoi, a strong contender for BJP ticket, have even threatened to boycott the election if their leader is not given the party ticket.

Apart from Bhoi and Behera, former MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai and Harihar Behera are ticket aspirants from BJP. District BJP president Satyabrata Mohapatra said the party will pick the best candidate among the aspirants from Tirtol. He exuded confidence that all the differences in the party will be sorted out once the name of the candidate is announced.

The ruling BJD too is worried over prevailing intra-party conflict and is playing a waiting game in naming its candidate. Due to feud between supporters of former MLA late Bishnu Das and local MP Rajashree Mallick, the BJD feels declaration of the party candidate will aggravate the conflict.

Das’ son Bijay Sankar, Mallick’s husband Asutosh, chairperson of State Commission for Women Minati Behera and former MP Kulamani Samal are some of the ticket aspirants from BJD. Sources said the aspirants have already started hectic lobbying for the party ticket.

Sources said the Congress has unofficially selected Himansu Mallick as its candidate and this has caused resentment among other aspirants. Debendra Mallick, a Congress aspirant, said, “If the party does not declare me its candidate, I will follow Behera’s footsteps.”

District Congress president Natabar Barik said the party has unofficially declared Himansu Mallick as its candidate. He has even started campaigning for the bypoll since the last one week. His name will be officially announced soon, he added.

As many as 2,38,065 voters including 1,14,428 women will exercise their franchise in the upcoming Tirtol bypoll. In the last election, there were 265 polling booths but this time, 108 additional ones will be opened due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, the sources added. 

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirtol bypoll Election Commission
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp