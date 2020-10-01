Delay in announcing candidates has voters, aspirants guessing

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as the Election Commission has fixed the date of Tirtol bypoll on November 3, the three major political parties are yet to announce their candidates, keeping both voters and aspirants guessing.

The BJD, BJP and Congress are treading cautiously fearing rebellion and defections that usually take place after selection of party candidates. Recently, the district Congress faced a big jolt after its two-time candidate Rajkishore Behera, former MLA Kailash Mallick and ex-panchayat samiti chairman of Tirtol Pradipta Nayak joined BJP.

The BJP is grappling with internal turmoil after joining of Behera in the party. BJP’s candidate in the last election Ramakant Bhoi and his supporters apprehend that the party may give ticket to Behera. Supporters of Bhoi, a strong contender for BJP ticket, have even threatened to boycott the election if their leader is not given the party ticket.

Apart from Bhoi and Behera, former MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai and Harihar Behera are ticket aspirants from BJP. District BJP president Satyabrata Mohapatra said the party will pick the best candidate among the aspirants from Tirtol. He exuded confidence that all the differences in the party will be sorted out once the name of the candidate is announced.

The ruling BJD too is worried over prevailing intra-party conflict and is playing a waiting game in naming its candidate. Due to feud between supporters of former MLA late Bishnu Das and local MP Rajashree Mallick, the BJD feels declaration of the party candidate will aggravate the conflict.

Das’ son Bijay Sankar, Mallick’s husband Asutosh, chairperson of State Commission for Women Minati Behera and former MP Kulamani Samal are some of the ticket aspirants from BJD. Sources said the aspirants have already started hectic lobbying for the party ticket.

Sources said the Congress has unofficially selected Himansu Mallick as its candidate and this has caused resentment among other aspirants. Debendra Mallick, a Congress aspirant, said, “If the party does not declare me its candidate, I will follow Behera’s footsteps.”

District Congress president Natabar Barik said the party has unofficially declared Himansu Mallick as its candidate. He has even started campaigning for the bypoll since the last one week. His name will be officially announced soon, he added.

As many as 2,38,065 voters including 1,14,428 women will exercise their franchise in the upcoming Tirtol bypoll. In the last election, there were 265 polling booths but this time, 108 additional ones will be opened due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, the sources added.