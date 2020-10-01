STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government offices in Odisha to function with 50 per cent staff

They have been directed to be available to attend to any office work of urgent nature, at short notice and on telephone at all times. 

Published: 01st October 2020 07:55 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Wednesday directed all departments and subordinate offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to function with 50 pc strength of employees (all staff including Group-A officers) in October and ensure that the office work is not hampered.  

As per a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievances department, all State Government offices throughout the State will remain closed on Saturdays. However, the essential offices/services such as Special Relief Commissioner and OSDMA offices, police, Fire Services, health services, municipal services will function in full strength.

The departments and heads of offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have been suggested to decide the manner of selection of employees, who will attend office, while administrative departments will decide about the scale of operations in sub-ordinate and field offices. Besides, all officials and staff involved with smooth functioning of the Assembly will attend office on all days of the ongoing session.

“All precautionary measures recommended earlier to curtail the spread of novel coronavirus must be followed strictly by all departments and employees as well. In case detection of any Covid case among the employees, the office concerned will follow protocol issued by the Government,” the notification stated. 
The officers and staff, who have been provided with VPN will work from home, when not assigned roster duty. They have been directed to be available to attend to any office work of urgent nature, at short notice and on telephone at all times. 

