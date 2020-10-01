Government officials warned against leaving office

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on Wednesday warned Government officials against leaving their place of posting without prior permission. He said it has come to the notice of the district administration that a few officials are visiting Bhubaneswar and Cuttack frequently on the pretext of official duty.

“Since the Covid situation in other parts of the State has not yet improved, the directive was issued for the safety of the officials and people of Ganjam,” he said. The Covid week, which had started on September 24 concluded on Wednesday. Thanking people for participating in the initiative meant to create awareness on coronavirus, Kulange met vegetable vendors on NH-59 near Sorada on the day. He exhorted the traders to wear masks, maintain social distancing and not respond to anyone flouting the norms.

The Collector had asked all BDOs, tehsildars, child development project officers and block health officers to create awareness on the virus. As part of Covid week, a painting competition was organised by the district administration which saw the participation of over 8,000 schoolchildren. Meanwhile, the district reported 54 fresh positive cases and one death during the last 24 hours.