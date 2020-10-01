STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

MLA seeks flood control mechanism for Bari

She said Bari, the land of several freedom fighters, is a low-lying area and surrounded by rivers like Brahmani, Kharasrota and Kelua.

Published: 01st October 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

A couple stand in front of their house that has been submerged in flood water in a village in Bari block of Jajpur | akshya rout

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Bari MLA Sunanda Das has sought a permanent flood control mechanism for her constituency, which is ravaged by the swollen rivers during monsoons every year. In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, floods an annual occurrence, causing much damage to life and property in the region year after year. 

She said Bari, the land of several freedom fighters, is a low-lying area and surrounded by rivers like Brahmani, Kharasrota and Kelua. Flood water from neighbouring Dharmasala block enters into Bari during floods owing to the latter’s geographical location as a result of which 29 gram panchayats are seriously affected. 

Das said a manual outlet to discharge excess water from the block has not been able to address the problem. She sought a technology-based mechanism for smooth discharge of flood water from the block. 

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunanda Das Bari
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp