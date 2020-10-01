MLA seeks flood control mechanism for Bari

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Bari MLA Sunanda Das has sought a permanent flood control mechanism for her constituency, which is ravaged by the swollen rivers during monsoons every year. In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, floods an annual occurrence, causing much damage to life and property in the region year after year.

She said Bari, the land of several freedom fighters, is a low-lying area and surrounded by rivers like Brahmani, Kharasrota and Kelua. Flood water from neighbouring Dharmasala block enters into Bari during floods owing to the latter’s geographical location as a result of which 29 gram panchayats are seriously affected.

Das said a manual outlet to discharge excess water from the block has not been able to address the problem. She sought a technology-based mechanism for smooth discharge of flood water from the block.