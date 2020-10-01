Nilgai fawn from Jharkhand rescued in Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A two-month-old blue bull (Nilgai) fawn was rescued by forest personnel from Chaubahal village in Nuagaon block of Sundargarh district on Wednesday.

Forest personnel with the Nilgai fawn

The fawn had strayed into the district along with a herd from adjacent Jharkhand to feast on standing crops. But it got entangled in the nets put up by the villagers for preventing animals from entering their farmland.

Rourkela DFO Sanjay Swain said the Forest department has taken custody of the fawn and it would be handed over to Rourkela Steel Plant’s IG Park zoo on Thursday. He said a month back, a newborn female fawn was left behind its herd in the district and it too was handed over to zoo. The zoo will have a couple once the male fawn is transferred to the facility.

Nilgai herds from Jharkhand often stray into Chaubahal, Barilepta and Bagdega villages of Nuagaon block to feast on vegetable and other crops.